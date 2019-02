Due to the inclement weather, the college will close this afternoon at 2:00 p.m. On-campus classes after that time will not be held. Administrative offices and the library will close at 2:00 p.m. All on-campus events after 2:00 p.m. are canceled.

• The library’s extended study area will remain open until 2:00 a.m. via swipe access.

• For current Dining Services locations and hours, visit: https://tcnj.sodexomyway.com