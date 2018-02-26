TCNJ’s statement on responsible civil discourse

TCNJ’s Office of Admissions shared the following message with applicants this morning, reflecting the college’s commitment to responsible civil discourse:

“The college has received inquiries about student activism surrounding the recent shooting in Parkland, Florida, and whether this could affect an admission decision. We’d like to assure you that The College of New Jersey encourages civil discourse and respects the rights of students to participate in peaceful and lawful protests. Discipline resulting from such participation would not be held against applicants to TCNJ.”