TCNJ’s School of Business has once again earned accreditation by The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), which signifies excellence in areas relating to strategic management and innovation; students, faculty, and staff as active participants; learning and teaching; and academic and professional engagement.

“AACSB-accredited schools produce graduates who are highly skilled and sought by employers,” said Bill Keep, Dean of the School of Business. “Our graduation outcomes speak for themselves and the inputs – our students, faculty, staff, alumni and other supporters – make all the difference.”

The college’s School of Business is consistently recognized as one of the best in country and was recently named 44th among undergraduate business programs by Poets&Quants and 35th in the last ranking of undergraduate b-schools by Bloomberg Businessweek.

TCNJ’s School of Business received its initial accreditation from AACSB International in 1997 and was fully reaccredited in December 2012. Less than five percent of schools offering business degrees globally have earned this coveted distinction, with fewer than 50 of those institutions catering exclusively to undergraduate business education.

—Luke Sacks